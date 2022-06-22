Triple digit heat continues through the weekend

(KSLA) - The run on triple digits will very likely continue each day through the weekend. Temperatures will get up to around 100-103 while feeling like 105-110. Use extra caution in the heat!

This evening will still be quite hot. Temperatures will struggle to cool down much at all until after sunset. Temperatures will be in the 90s cooling to the mid to upper 80s. There has been a couple showers from the afternoon, but these are winding down and should not last long once the sun goes down.

Overnight, temperatures will fall to the mid to upper 70s. There will be a few passing clouds, but no more rain. So we will start off nice and dry in the morning. It will be quite muggy though since the humidity will be rather high.

Thursday should go back to dry weather with a very small chance of rain. The payoff is that the humidity will be slightly lower. However, make no mistake about it; it will still be blazing hot! Temperatures will likely reach up to the triple digits without the humidity. Once you factor it in, it will feel more like 105-109. Heat advisories have been issued for the day.

Friday will be more of the same from Thursday. Very hot with basically no rain. Temperatures are expected to surpass the 100 degree mark with more humidity. Therefore, it will feel like 105-109 again. Remember to stay hydrated in this heat. Especially if you do any sort of physical activity outside in the heat. So for example, if you are going to the Red River Balloon Rally, be extra cautious on the heat and drink lots of water.

This weekend will still be very hot with little to no rain expected. If anything, a very small pin-point shower could pop up Sunday. Temperatures will still be above average and reach up to the triple digits. More heat advisories will likely be issued. Be weary of the heat if you are spending time outdoors like mowing the grass. There will be lots of sunshine with a few small clouds, so it will at least be a couple pretty days.

There is a sign of life early next week. Monday and Tuesday will be slightly “cooler”. Highs will be in the mid 90s. Still hot, yes, but at least we’re not talking triple digits! A “cold” front will be passing through to help knock the temperature and humidity down a little bit. There could also be a few showers that pop up both days. So we will watch the potential for that. It won’t rain everywhere, but anything we get will be helpful.

Wednesday will have a few passing clouds with little to no rain. It should provide a little relief if you see any rain. I just wouldn’t rely on it. Temperatures will still be in the mid 90s, but they will start to increase again after the cold front from Monday. Take advantage of the somewhat cooler weather while you can!

Quick tropical update, we are still quiet. There is no chance of development within the next 5 days in the Atlantic basin. Just as a warning though, we are heading into the part of the season when things ramp up at any moment. The Gulf of Mexico is already very warm setting up for rapid intensification whenever a system heads that way. We will of course be watching the tropics closely and will First Alert you when something pop up.

Have a great rest of the week and stay cool!

