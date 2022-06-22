Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Texas lawmaker first Mexican-born woman to join Congress

Mayra Flores, fifth from left, was sworn in on Tuesday as the newest member of Congress.
Mayra Flores, fifth from left, was sworn in on Tuesday as the newest member of Congress.(Source: Pool/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi swore in the newest member of Congress on Tuesday.

Mayra Flores of Texas, a Republican, is the first Mexican-born woman to be elected as a representative.

She won a special election for Texas’ 34th Congressional District.

Flores’ term only runs through January. She will have to win the November general election to remain in office.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roderick Torrel Davis was found suffering from gunshot wound after reports of a shooting.
Man dead after being shot; suspect arrested during traffic stop
Chief Deputy James Jefferson will serve as interim marshal for the City of Shreveport after the...
Interim city marshal sworn in after body of Charlie Caldwell Jr. recovered from Gulf of Mexico
Eddie's Restaurant
‘Restaurant Impossible’ air date set featuring Shreveport eatery
Concrete spill on I-20 W near Old Minden Road
I-20 W shutdown due to concrete spill
(File photo)
Caddo man convicted of manslaughter

Latest News

RAW: Foam sprayed on plane at Miami airport
In this image taken from video from Bakhtar State News Agency, Taliban fighters secure a...
Afghanistan quake kills 1,000 people, deadliest in decades
FILE PHOTO - President Joe Biden on Wednesday will call on Congress to suspend federal gasoline...
Biden to call for 3-month suspension of gas and diesel taxes
The Food and Drug Administration announced plans Tuesday to change the rules to bring down...
FDA plans to lower nicotine levels in cigarettes