Summer camps taking precautions to keep kids safe in high heat

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The summer heat isn’t stopping kids from enjoying the fun! However, area summer camps are adjusting their schedule of activities to make sure kids remain safe and happy campers.

With temperatures sometimes reaching triple-digits, it’s important to remember to stay hydrated and cool in the hot weather.

KSLA spoke with SPAR Recreation to see how they’re taking precautions against those blazing rays.

“We try to do as many activities as we can during the earlier part of the day, which includes swimming because the kids really love swimming and that keeps them cool. We’re doing several other things. We have cooling stations in our centers where the kids can stay refreshed and stay hydrated. We also make sure that kids eat healthy and nutritional meals that contain lots of water,” said SPAR Division Manager Kenneth Cornelius.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 at 6 to hear from campers on how they’re beating the heat.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.