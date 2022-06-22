Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Summer camps taking precautions to keep kids safe in high heat

SPAR Recreation
SPAR Recreation(KSLA)
By Jade Myers
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The summer heat isn’t stopping kids from enjoying the fun! However, area summer camps are adjusting their schedule of activities to make sure kids remain safe and happy campers.

With temperatures sometimes reaching triple-digits, it’s important to remember to stay hydrated and cool in the hot weather.

KSLA spoke with SPAR Recreation to see how they’re taking precautions against those blazing rays.

“We try to do as many activities as we can during the earlier part of the day, which includes swimming because the kids really love swimming and that keeps them cool. We’re doing several other things. We have cooling stations in our centers where the kids can stay refreshed and stay hydrated. We also make sure that kids eat healthy and nutritional meals that contain lots of water,” said SPAR Division Manager Kenneth Cornelius.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 at 6 to hear from campers on how they’re beating the heat.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roderick Torrel Davis was found suffering from gunshot wound after reports of a shooting.
Man dead after being shot; suspect arrested during traffic stop
Chief Deputy James Jefferson will serve as interim marshal for the City of Shreveport after the...
Interim city marshal sworn in after body of Charlie Caldwell Jr. recovered from Gulf of Mexico
Eddie's Restaurant
‘Restaurant Impossible’ air date set featuring Shreveport eatery
Man involved in drive by shooting arrested.
Suspect allegedly involved in Texarkana shooting arrested; victim identified
Concrete spill on I-20 W near Old Minden Road
I-20 W shutdown due to concrete spill

Latest News

Former Imperial Cleaners in Minden, La.
State officials talk contamination in two ArkLaTex cities
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19
Of the 21 kids who have died from COVID-19, nine of them were under the age of 5, Louisiana...
Louisiana Department of Health supports COVID-19 vaccines for young kids
US opens COVID vaccine to little kids, shots begin next week
State responds to recommendation for COVID vaccines for young children