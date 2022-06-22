Southwest Arkansas runoff results for Miller, Lafayette & Howard counties
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
(KSLA) - Three counties in southwest Arkansas had runoffs from May’s elections.
Here are the results for each of the runoffs:
Howard County
- Incumbent Howard Count Judge Kevin Smith was in a runoff for his job against justice of the peace and radio station manager, Brent Pinkerton. Pinkerton won out against Smith, unseating him with 66% of the vote.
Lafayette County
- Former Stamps Police Chief Jeff Black defeated Chief Deputy James Barnes, beating Barnes with 55% of the vote. Black will be facing Democrat Lesa Ray in the November primary election.
Miller County
- Detective Wayne Easley defeated Deputy Stephen Ward. There was no Democrat challenger, so there will be no race in November. Easley is going to become sheriff.
