Southwest Arkansas runoff results for Miller, Lafayette & Howard counties

Southwest Arkansas run-off election results.
Southwest Arkansas run-off election results.
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
(KSLA) - Three counties in southwest Arkansas had runoffs from May’s elections.

Here are the results for each of the runoffs:

Howard County

  • Incumbent Howard Count Judge Kevin Smith was in a runoff for his job against justice of the peace and radio station manager, Brent Pinkerton. Pinkerton won out against Smith, unseating him with 66% of the vote.

Lafayette County

  • Former Stamps Police Chief Jeff Black defeated Chief Deputy James Barnes, beating Barnes with 55% of the vote. Black will be facing Democrat Lesa Ray in the November primary election.

Miller County

  • Detective Wayne Easley defeated Deputy Stephen Ward. There was no Democrat challenger, so there will be no race in November. Easley is going to become sheriff.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

