Shreveport community reacts to Biden’s proposal to suspend federal gas tax

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s a problem we’re all facing across the United States and in the ArkLaTex: high gas prices.

On Wednesday, June 22, President Joe Biden called on Congress to consider his plan to give relief at the pumps. He said he wants to suspend the federal gas tax for three months. That would bring the price down from Triple A’s reported national average of $4.95.

KSLA reached out to residents in Shreveport to see how they feel about the proposal.

“I think he’s trying and we have to believe he’s trying to do something right. But I do worry that, and I am a fan of giving some people relief, I don’t know how much that’s going to bring to them, you know seeing 15 or 16 cents at the pumps but will that be 100 percent passed through the consumer I’m not a 110 percent sure,” said Terri Robinson.

Another community member said gas isn’t the only area where relief is needed.

“I believe relief we need it right now, gas, groceries, I believe it would help us,” Betty Keys.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.