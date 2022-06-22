Getting Answers
Salvation Army opens cooling station in Texarkana

(PRNewswire)
By Fred Gamble
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The triple-digit temperatures has prompted the Salvation Army in Texarkana to open a cooling station.

“We are concerned about heat stroke, hyperthermia, about different things that can cause people to be ill and probably die,” said Sann Terry.

The cooling station is located at the Salvation Army’s main location at 316 Hazel Street. Terry said the doors are open for anyone who needs to be in a cool place, regardless if they are homeless or not. The station will provide a designated area for people to rest, watch TV and get a cold drink of water.

Mark Murry decided to spend the day inside the cooling center. He said he has a variety of health problems that are made worse by heat.

“If you got medical problems, you need to get somewhere cool, cool off, this would be a good place to come,” he said.

Salvation Army leaders said the cooling station will remain open as long as the triple-digit temperatures continue.

“We just want you to please come in out of the sun and the heat so that you will be safe,” said Terry.

The station is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

