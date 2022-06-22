Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Report: FDA might order Juul to pull e-cigs from shelves

Juul vape pens could be pulled from U.S. shelves.
Juul vape pens could be pulled from U.S. shelves.(Pixabay)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Juul vape pens may soon be pulled from stores in the U.S.

The Wall Street Journal is reporting that the Food and Drug Administration could order the e-cigarette maker to pull its products from store shelves.

The agency has not formally announced a move yet, but according to the Journal, the order could come as soon as Wednesday.

Juul gained notoriety after it was criticized for selling flavored vape pods that were popular with teens.

The company ended sales of its flavored products in 2019, shortly before the FDA banned the products.

Wednesday’s report caused shares of the cigarette company Altria to plunge on the stock market.

The company owns a 35% stake in Juul.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roderick Torrel Davis was found suffering from gunshot wound after reports of a shooting.
Man dead after being shot; suspect arrested during traffic stop
Chief Deputy James Jefferson will serve as interim marshal for the City of Shreveport after the...
Interim city marshal sworn in after body of Charlie Caldwell Jr. recovered from Gulf of Mexico
Eddie's Restaurant
‘Restaurant Impossible’ air date set featuring Shreveport eatery
Man involved in drive by shooting arrested.
Suspect allegedly involved in Texarkana shooting arrested; victim identified
Concrete spill on I-20 W near Old Minden Road
I-20 W shutdown due to concrete spill

Latest News

Visitors returned Wednesday morning to a changed landscape in Yellowstone National Park.
Crowds flock to Yellowstone as park reopens after floods
The Uvalde investigation intensifies.
Uvalde investigation intensifies amid Senate gun deal
Kristy Thomas, showed in a series of family photos, was last seen in 2015. Her remains were...
Human remains identified by authorities as woman missing since 2015
Salvation Army opens cooling station in Texarkana
Biden called Republicans' claims "nonsense," saying the U.S. is on pace for a record year of...
Biden calls for 3-month suspension of gas and diesel taxes