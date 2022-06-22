Getting Answers
NFL wide receiver Cyril Grayson Jr. comes to Shreveport; Receives key to the city

The Tampa Bay Buccaneer comes to share his knowledge and skills
Cyril Grayson Jr. when he was with the Saints
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:48 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Cyril Grayson Jr. (Tampa Bay Buccaneers and formerly with the Saints) comes to town this weekend and will be honored by a local church and the city.

Grayson Jr. will be sharing in a one-day football camp on June 24, in partnership with Shreveport Parks and Recreation (SPAR). During this one-day camp, he will help teach skills and run drills with those attending, alongside speaking on his faith that he credits for landing him on the active roster of Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Baptist Temple Church of Shreveport’s Men of Vision and Execution Ministry (MOVE) has announced plans to host a special weekend for the men and youth of our city. Grayson Jr. will be attending as the special guest all weekend long. On June 26, during their 10:45 a.m. service, Grayson Jr., who is also a minister, will be sharing his story with congregants and guests. City officials will be on sight to recognize his accomplishments.

If you are interested in attending this service, Baptist Temple is located at 5024 Greenwood Road, Shreveport, La. 71133.

