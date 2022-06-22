Getting Answers
New mural inspired by Texarkana and its unique places

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 11:55 AM CDT
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - This new art installation embodies a deep pride in being from Texarkana.

The mural is direct and to the point, featuring the words “Proud to be from HERE Texarkana.” The word “HERE” is in large letters, each one decorated with a unique place within the City of Texarkana.

The mural was developed by artist, Darlene Taylor, and internet service provider, Kinetic by Windstream, to celebrate the unique places and aspects of Texarkana. Numerous murals are being developed around the country by Kinetic. The projects showcase Kinetics’ commitment to small towns like Texarkana, which often are left behind when it comes to high-speed internet access.

Taylor is a resident of Texarkana and is a long-time lover and creator of murals. This mural is the largest one Taylor has ever painted and it is the 162nd mural she has completed.

If you want to check out this mural, it’s located at 221 Texas Blvd. in Texarkana, Texas.

