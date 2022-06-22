Getting Answers
Natchitoches Utility Assistance Program accepting applications

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 5:16 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - The city of Natchitoches has been granted the opportunity to assist residents through the hot summer with the ARPA Utility Assistance Program. These funds have been appropriated to assist households in maintaining their housing stability and prevent them from becoming behind on their bills.

Applications are being accepted from July 5 until August 8. Applicants must be residents of the city of Natchitoches to be eligible.

The application can be found online at www.natchitochesla.gov or by visiting the Utility Service Center located at 806 Second St.

If you need more information or questions please call (318)238-5491.

