Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Money stolen from 11-year-old’s lemonade stand

By Willie Daniely III and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) – An 11-year-old in Ohio learned a tough lesson when money was taken from her lemonade stand Saturday.

Grace Rotuon was trying to raise money for her church by selling lemonade outside her house, according to WTVG.

Two boys riding a four-wheeler stopped by to buy a glass, left and came back.

“He said, ‘How much would a pitcher of lemonade be?’ and I went inside to go ask my mother. I came back and was like, he’s gone. I was outside with the pitcher. I was like, OK. And then I sat out there for a while, and then I noticed my whole entire box was gone,” Grace recalled.

Grace said she was in shock when she realized the money raised was gone.

“I ran inside and told my mom. Me and my brother ran around the car and started looking for them. And my mother made a police report,” Grace said.

So far, no money has been returned, and there is no word on the identity of the two boys, who are believed to be in middle school.

Grace said she’s not going to let this incident ruin her business and has learned her lesson.

“It would be a better decision to carry my money inside instead of leaving it out there,” Grace said.

Copyright 2022 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roderick Torrel Davis was found suffering from gunshot wound after reports of a shooting.
Man dead after being shot; suspect arrested during traffic stop
Chief Deputy James Jefferson will serve as interim marshal for the City of Shreveport after the...
Interim city marshal sworn in after body of Charlie Caldwell Jr. recovered from Gulf of Mexico
Eddie's Restaurant
‘Restaurant Impossible’ air date set featuring Shreveport eatery
Concrete spill on I-20 W near Old Minden Road
I-20 W shutdown due to concrete spill
Man involved in drive by shooting arrested.
Suspect allegedly involved in Texarkana shooting arrested; victim identified

Latest News

Fourth-grade teacher Eva Mireles, 44, was remembered as a loving mother and wife. She was among...
Uvalde officer and husband of slain teacher detained when he tried to save wife, official says
A movie theater in Oklahoma posted this sign, saying that the theater would fast-forward...
Movie theater removes warning sign for lesbian kiss in ‘Lightyear’
FILE - Legislators in Wisconsin were poised Wednesday to meet in a special session Democratic...
Wisconsin GOP lawmakers set to reject repeal of abortion ban
Judith Wills was reported missing from McCurtain County, Okla. on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.
Elderly woman with dementia in McCurtain Co. found safe
FILE - Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell participates in a swearing-in ceremony,...
Powell: Fed aiming to avoid recession amid inflation fight