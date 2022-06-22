Getting Answers
Minden man not wearing seat belt killed in wreck in Claiborne Parish

Patrick Halliburton, 33, was killed as a result of the wreck.
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CLAIBORNE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A man from Minden is dead after being involved in a wreck in Claiborne Parish.

Louisiana State Police says the crash happened Tuesday, June 21 just after 10 p.m. on Highway 518 at Old Athens Road. Patrick Halliburton, 33, was killed as a result of the wreck. LSP officials say he was not wearing his seat belt.

LSP’s initial investigation shows a 2001 Ford pickup being driven by Halliburton was headed west on Highway 518 when for reasons still under investigation, Halliburton drove off the road and hit a tree. He suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene by the Claiborne Parish Coroner’s Office.

It’s not clear if Halliburton was impaired at the time of the wreck; a routine toxicology sample was taken for analysis.

The wreck is still under investigation.

