Man turns tragedy into mission to help 1,000,000 dads write legacy letters

At nineteen years old, Blake Brewer was on a family vacation in Hawaii when one of the best moments of his life turned tragic. He was snorkeling with his dad when they got seperated in rough waters. By the time he was able to get back to his dad, he was underwater and unconscious. He got him back to shore, but it was too late and his dad had drowned. Only hours after his dad's death, while questioning how he was going to make it without him, Brewer's mom found a letter in his dad's briefcase that he had written to his children.(Willie Downs)
By Willie Downs
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 6:08 PM CDT
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - At 19 years old, Blake Brewer was on a family vacation in Hawaii when one of the best moments of his life turned tragic.

He was snorkeling with his dad when they got separated in rough waters.

By the time he was able to get back to his dad, he was underwater and unconscious. He got him back to shore, but it was too late. His dad had drowned.

Only hours after his dad’s death, while questioning how he was going to make it without him, Brewer’s mom found a letter in his dad’s briefcase that he had written to his children.

“Apparently my dad had been working on this letter for several months, having no idea he was about to die,” founder of The Legacy Letter Challenge, Blake Brewer, says. “So, I’m reading this letter and I felt so loved that my dad would put on paper and take the time to do that, how he feels about us, and give us some advice, and write this letter.”

He says the letter was exactly what he needed in that moment and helped him get through that time in his life. He says it gave him hope and direction, and helped him know he was going to make it.

Two years ago, after he wrote a letter to his own young children, Brewer founded The Legacy Letter Challenge with the mission to help one million fathers write a meaningful, well written legacy letter to their kids.

One East Texas business owner provided access to The Legacy Letter Challenge for all of his employees.

“For them to be able to reach out - put together something for their children to be able to read in the future just to be able to create their own legacy so to speak, for the future, is an important thing for everybody,” CEO of Atlas Building Systems, Inc., William Downs, says.

Brewer reminds all dads and moms to not put off writing a legacy letter to your children as you never know when your last day will be. He also says that your kids need your words now more than ever, regardless of their age.

Brewer is hosting virtual masterclasses for those who wish to write a legacy letter. There will be five classes offered for one dollar starting next week.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

