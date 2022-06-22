Man gets maximum sentence for shooting victim in both legs

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man from Shreveport has been given the maximum sentence for shooting someone in both legs back in 2019.

The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office says on Wednesday, June 22, Tyrone Terry Braden, 47, was sentenced to eight years in prison for the shooting, which happened Nov. 6, 2019 in a parking lot on David Raines Road. Braden was convicted of second-degree battery in late May of 2022.

District Judge Donald Hathaway Jr. also ordered that Braden pay the costs of the court proceedings.

