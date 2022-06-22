Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Man gets maximum sentence for shooting victim in both legs

Tyrone Terry Braden, DOB: 4/9/1975
Tyrone Terry Braden, DOB: 4/9/1975(CPSO)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man from Shreveport has been given the maximum sentence for shooting someone in both legs back in 2019.

The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office says on Wednesday, June 22, Tyrone Terry Braden, 47, was sentenced to eight years in prison for the shooting, which happened Nov. 6, 2019 in a parking lot on David Raines Road. Braden was convicted of second-degree battery in late May of 2022.

District Judge Donald Hathaway Jr. also ordered that Braden pay the costs of the court proceedings.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roderick Torrel Davis was found suffering from gunshot wound after reports of a shooting.
Man dead after being shot; suspect arrested during traffic stop
Chief Deputy James Jefferson will serve as interim marshal for the City of Shreveport after the...
Interim city marshal sworn in after body of Charlie Caldwell Jr. recovered from Gulf of Mexico
Eddie's Restaurant
‘Restaurant Impossible’ air date set featuring Shreveport eatery
Concrete spill on I-20 W near Old Minden Road
I-20 W shutdown due to concrete spill
Man involved in drive by shooting arrested.
Suspect allegedly involved in Texarkana shooting arrested; victim identified

Latest News

Officials with the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) announced on Thursday, Sept. 2 they are...
La. nursing home owner charged with felony cruelty charges in deadly Ida evacuations
With interest rates on the rise, federal student loans are about to get more expensive.
Watching Your Wallet: Student loan interest rates increase
Billy John Scott, 50, of Maud, Texas
East Texas man arrested for allegedly shooting, killing his brother-in-law
Judith Wills was reported missing from McCurtain County, Okla. on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.
Elderly woman with dementia in McCurtain Co. found safe