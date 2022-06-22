Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

17-year-old pronounced dead after being found unresponsive in vehicle

(Storyblocks.com)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL, Ark. (KSLA) - According to the Marshall Police Department, a 17-year-old girl is dead after being found unresponsive inside a vehicle.

Officers received a call for service in the 1800 block of Olive Street at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21. The Marshall Police Department responded, along with an MPD detective who was in the area.

The teen was transported to CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roderick Torrel Davis was found suffering from gunshot wound after reports of a shooting.
Man dead after being shot; suspect arrested during traffic stop
Chief Deputy James Jefferson will serve as interim marshal for the City of Shreveport after the...
Interim city marshal sworn in after body of Charlie Caldwell Jr. recovered from Gulf of Mexico
Eddie's Restaurant
‘Restaurant Impossible’ air date set featuring Shreveport eatery
Man involved in drive by shooting arrested.
Suspect allegedly involved in Texarkana shooting arrested; victim identified
Concrete spill on I-20 W near Old Minden Road
I-20 W shutdown due to concrete spill

Latest News

Patrick Halliburton, 33, was killed as a result of the wreck.
Minden man not wearing seat belt killed in wreck in Claiborne Parish
SPAR Recreation
Summer camps taking precautions to keep kids safe in high heat
Caddo Grand Jury returns 6 true bills including suspect in death of Devin Myers
A man driving a U-Haul reportedly rear-ended an 18-wheeler, causing the rental van to burst...
1 taken to hospital after fiery wreck involving 18-wheeler, U-Haul
Man charged with shooting brother-in-law
Man charged with shooting brother-in-law