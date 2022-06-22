17-year-old pronounced dead after being found unresponsive in vehicle

MARSHALL, Ark. (KSLA) - According to the Marshall Police Department, a 17-year-old girl is dead after being found unresponsive inside a vehicle.

Officers received a call for service in the 1800 block of Olive Street at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21. The Marshall Police Department responded, along with an MPD detective who was in the area.

The teen was transported to CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

