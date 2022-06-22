Interim Shreveport councilman appointed by governor announces he’ll run for position

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The man who has been serving as the interim city councilperson after being appointed to the seat by Governor John Bel Edwards has now announced he’ll run for the position.

Dr. Alan Jackson was appointed by the governor to represent Shreveport’s District E after the council had a tie vote to replace the deceased Councilman James Flurry.

“After prayer and conversation with my wife, I’d like to continue representing District E’s citizens,” said Councilman Jackson. I’ve established a working relationship with the citizens and my colleagues to get things done for the people of District E, which is why I plan to run in the upcoming election.”

On Thursday, June 23 at 11 a.m., Councilman Jackson will make his official campaign announcement at Faithful Fit Nutrition, located at 2605 Mackey Ln. in Shreveport.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.