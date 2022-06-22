Heat Advisories return Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! As we have reached the middle of the work week we have also reached the most intense heat that we are going to be seeing across the ArkLaTex over the next few days. High temperatures today as well as the next few days will surpass the century mark with ‘feels-like’ temperatures over 105 degrees. This will make for dangerous conditions especially for those more vulnerable in our community. As we look to the start of the Red River Balloon Rally on Friday temperatures at the start of the event will likely be over 100 degrees. Your weekend is looking similar with highs that will continue to be in excess of 100 degrees with more Heat Advisories likely for the ArkLaTex.

We are tracking some of the hottest weather in recent memory for the ArkLaTex. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning we are tracking intense and potentially dangerous heat ahead for the region. Heat Advisories are in effect this afternoon as ‘feels-like’ temperatures will be surpassing the 105 degree mark later today. Temperatures currently are around the 80 degree mark this morning and will skyrocket into triple digits this afternoon thanks to mostly sunny skies. There is an outside chance of a pop up shower or storm, but most will stay dry.

As we go through the rest of the week and into the weekend we are expecting nonstop intense heat for the region. Temperatures between now and Sunday will likely hit the 100 degree each and every day. That includes the Red River Balloon Rally Friday and Saturday with dangerous heat conditions expected for any of those who will be heading out to the event. The good news is that we are not expecting any cloud cover that could impact the balloon rally so we should have a great show from the Hot Air Balloons.

Our next chance for any wet weather will not come until early next week when we are tracking the potential for some showers and storms to move through along the edge of a weak cold front trying to push through the region. This front won’t drop our temperatures all that much, but could bring some heat relief when the rain does fall along with a drop in the humidity for the region. Highs though behind the rain will still be in the mid to upper 90s across the ArkLaTex.

In the meantime, get ready to do a lot of sweating Wednesday! Have a great day!

