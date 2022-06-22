Elderly woman with dementia in McCurtain Co. found safe

McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) -

UPDATE: The sheriff’s office says at 11:51 a.m., Wills was found safe.

The sheriff’s office in McCurtain County is currently looking for a missing elderly woman.

Judith Wills, 79, was last seen around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 22 while out watering her garden. This was in the Glover area, officials say. Wills suffers from dementia.

The sheriff’s office says they have a drone in the air searching the area for Wills.

Anyone with information on Wills’ whereabouts is asked to call the McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office at 580-286-3331.

