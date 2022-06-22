Getting Answers
Elderly woman with dementia in McCurtain Co. found safe

She was last seen watering her garden
Judith Wills was reported missing from McCurtain County, Okla. on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.
Judith Wills was reported missing from McCurtain County, Okla. on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.(McCurtain County Sheriff's Office)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) -

UPDATE: The sheriff’s office says at 11:51 a.m., Wills was found safe.

The sheriff’s office in McCurtain County is currently looking for a missing elderly woman.

Judith Wills, 79, was last seen around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 22 while out watering her garden. This was in the Glover area, officials say. Wills suffers from dementia.

The sheriff’s office says they have a drone in the air searching the area for Wills.

Anyone with information on Wills’ whereabouts is asked to call the McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office at 580-286-3331.

