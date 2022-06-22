East Texas man arrested for allegedly shooting, killing his brother-in-law

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A 50-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in Bowie County.

The sheriff’s office there says on June 21, deputies were sent out to the shooting, which happened in the 500 block of Birch Street in Maud. They found the victim lying in the road being cared for by a passerby who called 911. Officials say the victim was losing a lot of blood; a tourniquet had been placed on his leg.

EMS personnel arrived on scene and performed life-saving measures, however, they were unsuccessful. Larry Dewayne Kirby, 39, of Maud, died from his injuries. Officials say before he died, the victim was able to tell the person who called 911 that he had been shot by his brother-in-law, identified as Billy John Scott, 50, also of Maud.

The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office says Scott fled the scene of the shooting before deputies got there. They were able to reach him by phone and arrangements were made for his surrender. He was then taken into custody without incident and booked into the Bi State Jail for murder.

No bond has been set at this time.

