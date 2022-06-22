Caddo Grand Jury returns 6 true bills including suspect in death of Devin Myers

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Wednesday, June 22, the Caddo Parish Grand Jury returned six indictments.

Archille Parrel Holmes Jr., 27, was indicted on a charge of second-degree murder in connection to a shooting that occurred on February 16, claiming the life of Tomel Henry. Henry was shot in the head following a domestic argument.

Shamichael Antonio Pearson, 18, was indicted on a charge of second-degree murder in connection to a shooting that occurred on March 3, claiming the life of Devin Dewayne Myers. Myers was shot several times on Lillian Street.

Andre Deshun Gladney, 19, was indicted on a charge of second-degree murder in connection to a shooting that occurred on March 7, claiming the life of Taurean Vashun Coleman. Coleman was shot several times at a basketball court on Wendy Lane.

Zhane Quinn Persley was indicted on a charge of second-degree murder in connection to a shooting that occurred on October 24, 2020, claiming the life of Devacseya Doyle. Doyle was shot several times in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Pines Road.

Anthony Tony Thomas, 39, was indicted on a charge of first-degree rape. Due to the nature of the crime, the indictment was issued under a seal. He was booked into Caddo Correctional Center March 10.

The sixth indictment was a secret indictment issued under seal. No other details on that case are available.

