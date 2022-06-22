Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Caddo Grand Jury returns 6 true bills including suspect in death of Devin Myers

(USAF / Joshua Magbanua)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Wednesday, June 22, the Caddo Parish Grand Jury returned six indictments.

Archille Parrel Holmes Jr., 27, was indicted on a charge of second-degree murder in connection to a shooting that occurred on February 16, claiming the life of Tomel Henry. Henry was shot in the head following a domestic argument.

Shamichael Antonio Pearson, 18, was indicted on a charge of second-degree murder in connection to a shooting that occurred on March 3, claiming the life of Devin Dewayne Myers. Myers was shot several times on Lillian Street.

Andre Deshun Gladney, 19, was indicted on a charge of second-degree murder in connection to a shooting that occurred on March 7, claiming the life of Taurean Vashun Coleman. Coleman was shot several times at a basketball court on Wendy Lane.

Zhane Quinn Persley was indicted on a charge of second-degree murder in connection to a shooting that occurred on October 24, 2020, claiming the life of Devacseya Doyle. Doyle was shot several times in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Pines Road.

Anthony Tony Thomas, 39, was indicted on a charge of first-degree rape. Due to the nature of the crime, the indictment was issued under a seal. He was booked into Caddo Correctional Center March 10.

The sixth indictment was a secret indictment issued under seal. No other details on that case are available.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roderick Torrel Davis was found suffering from gunshot wound after reports of a shooting.
Man dead after being shot; suspect arrested during traffic stop
Chief Deputy James Jefferson will serve as interim marshal for the City of Shreveport after the...
Interim city marshal sworn in after body of Charlie Caldwell Jr. recovered from Gulf of Mexico
Eddie's Restaurant
‘Restaurant Impossible’ air date set featuring Shreveport eatery
Man involved in drive by shooting arrested.
Suspect allegedly involved in Texarkana shooting arrested; victim identified
Concrete spill on I-20 W near Old Minden Road
I-20 W shutdown due to concrete spill

Latest News

Patrick Halliburton, 33, was killed as a result of the wreck.
Minden man not wearing seat belt killed in wreck in Claiborne Parish
SPAR Recreation
Summer camps taking precautions to keep kids safe in high heat
A man driving a U-Haul reportedly rear-ended an 18-wheeler, causing the rental van to burst...
1 taken to hospital after fiery wreck involving 18-wheeler, U-Haul
Man charged with shooting brother-in-law
Man charged with shooting brother-in-law