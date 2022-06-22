1 taken to hospital after fiery wreck involving 18-wheeler, U-Haul

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - One man was taken to a hospital after being involved in a fiery wreck on I-49 N in Caddo Parish.

The sheriff’s office says it happened Wednesday, June 22 around 2:15 p.m. on I-49 N at North Market. A man driving a U-Haul reportedly rear-ended and 18-wheeler, causing the U-Haul to burst into flames. The drive of the U-Haul was able to get out, but not before being injured.

The driver of that U-Haul was taken to a local hospital for treatment. I-49 N was closed following the wreck, but was reopened some time later.

