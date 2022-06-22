Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

1 taken to hospital after fiery wreck involving 18-wheeler, U-Haul

A man driving a U-Haul reportedly rear-ended an 18-wheeler, causing the rental van to burst...
A man driving a U-Haul reportedly rear-ended an 18-wheeler, causing the rental van to burst into flames.(CPSO)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - One man was taken to a hospital after being involved in a fiery wreck on I-49 N in Caddo Parish.

The sheriff’s office says it happened Wednesday, June 22 around 2:15 p.m. on I-49 N at North Market. A man driving a U-Haul reportedly rear-ended and 18-wheeler, causing the U-Haul to burst into flames. The drive of the U-Haul was able to get out, but not before being injured.

The driver of that U-Haul was taken to a local hospital for treatment. I-49 N was closed following the wreck, but was reopened some time later.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roderick Torrel Davis was found suffering from gunshot wound after reports of a shooting.
Man dead after being shot; suspect arrested during traffic stop
Chief Deputy James Jefferson will serve as interim marshal for the City of Shreveport after the...
Interim city marshal sworn in after body of Charlie Caldwell Jr. recovered from Gulf of Mexico
Eddie's Restaurant
‘Restaurant Impossible’ air date set featuring Shreveport eatery
Man involved in drive by shooting arrested.
Suspect allegedly involved in Texarkana shooting arrested; victim identified
Concrete spill on I-20 W near Old Minden Road
I-20 W shutdown due to concrete spill

Latest News

Patrick Halliburton, 33, was killed as a result of the wreck.
Minden man not wearing seat belt killed in wreck in Claiborne Parish
“Barring any complications or delays,” LaDOTD spokeswoman Erin Buchanan told KSLA News 12, the...
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Road closures/lane shifts in the ArkLaTex
KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
Concrete spill on I-20 W near Old Minden Road
I-20 W shutdown due to concrete spill