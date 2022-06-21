Volunteers come together to harvest corn for Harvest Regional Food Bank in Ark.

LITTLE RIVER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - A food bank in need of help is saying thank you after a number of volunteers came through to help harvest a corn crop in Little River County.

Samantha McCallister works at a bank, but on Monday, June 20, she traded the air conditioning for the outside heat in order to give back.

“I’m from Indiana and I miss corn fields and I know Harvest is a good organization, so I decided, ‘Why not go play in a corn field today?’” she said.

McCallister was one of a number of volunteers who spent their time picking corn for Harvest Regional Food Bank on Monday. A Little River County farmer also donated two acres of fresh corn for harvesting. The call for help went out last week.

“We are thrilled with the turnout we had today, great group of volunteers,” said Camille Wrinkle, executive director of Harvest Regional Food Bank.

Although school is out for the summer, a group of students with New Boston High School’s Future Farmers of America (FFA) joined in as well.

Volunteers gathered Monday, June 20, 2022 to harvest corn to benefit the Harvest Regional Food Bank in southwest Arkansas. (KSLA)

“To support the New Boston FFA and help the needy and those around us,” Karli Hooks, a volunteer from the school, responded when asked why she donating her time.

According to food bank leaders, there’s a major need for fresh produce by those experiencing food insecurities.

“With the rise in gas cost and food cost, fresh produce is a real luxury for those who have been struggling. We just have more need now because the rising of all costs,” Wrinkle said.

Officials hope this harvest will yield around 40,000 pounds of corn. Wrinkle says they could used more volunteers Tuesday to finish the harvest.

“I came out because I’m helping people. I’ve volunteered and I’ve enjoyed it,” said Brenda Tate, one of the volunteers.

Volunteers are asked to meet Tuesday morning (June 21) at 8 a.m. at the rest area in Foreman, Ark. on Highway 41.

