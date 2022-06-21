Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Father's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Volunteers come together to harvest corn for Harvest Regional Food Bank in Ark.

Volunteers gathered Monday, June 20, 2022 to harvest corn to benefit the Harvest Regional Food...
Volunteers gathered Monday, June 20, 2022 to harvest corn to benefit the Harvest Regional Food Bank in southwest Arkansas.(KSLA)
By Fred Gamble
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 4:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE RIVER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - A food bank in need of help is saying thank you after a number of volunteers came through to help harvest a corn crop in Little River County.

Samantha McCallister works at a bank, but on Monday, June 20, she traded the air conditioning for the outside heat in order to give back.

“I’m from Indiana and I miss corn fields and I know Harvest is a good organization, so I decided, ‘Why not go play in a corn field today?’” she said.

McCallister was one of a number of volunteers who spent their time picking corn for Harvest Regional Food Bank on Monday. A Little River County farmer also donated two acres of fresh corn for harvesting. The call for help went out last week.

“We are thrilled with the turnout we had today, great group of volunteers,” said Camille Wrinkle, executive director of Harvest Regional Food Bank.

Although school is out for the summer, a group of students with New Boston High School’s Future Farmers of America (FFA) joined in as well.

Volunteers gathered Monday, June 20, 2022 to harvest corn to benefit the Harvest Regional Food...
Volunteers gathered Monday, June 20, 2022 to harvest corn to benefit the Harvest Regional Food Bank in southwest Arkansas.(KSLA)

“To support the New Boston FFA and help the needy and those around us,” Karli Hooks, a volunteer from the school, responded when asked why she donating her time.

According to food bank leaders, there’s a major need for fresh produce by those experiencing food insecurities.

“With the rise in gas cost and food cost, fresh produce is a real luxury for those who have been struggling. We just have more need now because the rising of all costs,” Wrinkle said.

Officials hope this harvest will yield around 40,000 pounds of corn. Wrinkle says they could used more volunteers Tuesday to finish the harvest.

“I came out because I’m helping people. I’ve volunteered and I’ve enjoyed it,” said Brenda Tate, one of the volunteers.

Volunteers are asked to meet Tuesday morning (June 21) at 8 a.m. at the rest area in Foreman, Ark. on Highway 41.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eddie's Restaurant
‘Restaurant Impossible’ air date set featuring Shreveport eatery
Everette Jackson, 21, went missing after he was swept away in rough waters while tubing with...
Body of 21-year-old Raceland man found after being swept away in Idaho river
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or...
Man shot in chest while sitting on porch; police investigating
Body found of Dallas man who fell into the lake on June 19.
Body of man who drowned at Wright Patman Lake found
Officers at the scene say it happened just before noon near the intersection of Martin Luther...
2 taken to hospital following shooting, car crash in Texarkana

Latest News

Little River farmer donates corn to a local food bank.
Farmer donates 2 acres of corn to food bank
Of the 21 kids who have died from COVID-19, nine of them were under the age of 5, Louisiana...
Louisiana Department of Health supports COVID-19 vaccines for young kids
The event will kick off on Friday, June 24 at the Brookshire Grocery Arena, 2000 Brookshire...
Red River Rally takes off June 24
Eddie's Restaurant
‘Restaurant Impossible’ air date set featuring Shreveport eatery