Tips to take care of your vehicle’s air conditioner during hot weather

Woman hand on air conditioner ventilation grille in car. Climate control panel
(Lazy_Bear | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Destinee Patterson
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - With near-record temperatures, air conditioning sometimes is the only form of relief.

That’s why it’s important to make sure your A/C unit is properly working.

Alex Tapia, owner of Broadmoor Garage, said vehicles trap heat, making the A/C imperative this time of year.

“Make sure you don’t leave anybody inside without the A/C working...The temperature can increase drastically because of the way the car is designed.”

He recommends rolling down the windows when you first get inside your vehicle to give it time to cool down. He also said to use the air recirculation button to keep the cool air inside the vehicle.

Due to supply chain issues, some auto repair shops have experienced delays for A/C parts.

“Because of the high demand this time of the year, there is a small delay in components,” Tapia said. “It takes a little longer to get components in here. We try to repair as fast as we can.”

If you suspect that your A/C is going out, there are certain things to look out for.

“Noises, clicking noises, sometimes the temperature is not as cold as it was before. Sometimes, you have the air blowing hot in one side and cold in the other side. Especially, if you feel humidity in your vehicle,” Tapia said.

