Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting near Lindale

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office reports an officer-involved shooting occurred near Lindale.

Tuesday at approximately 1:30 a.m., a woman called the Smith County Sheriff’s Office saying her daughter’s boyfriend was breaking into her daughter’s home. She said her daughter lived near the school in Lindale.

The sheriff’s office and Lindale police responded to a home in the 16,000 block of County Road 4100 near Lindale. It was reported at that time that the caller’s daughter had locked her boyfriend out of the house and he was attempting to break into the residence through a window.

The caller’s daughter texted her mother the boyfriend had kicked in the bedroom door where she was hiding with her two small children. The sheriff’s office reports he assaulted her and attempted to take her phone.

Lindale police arrived first and were advised the boyfriend was still inside the residence with a two-year-old child.

At 2:13 a.m. law enforcement determined he had a pistol in his hand, shortly after deputies notified dispatch shots had been fired and the actor was down.

Officers attempted lifesaving measures until EMS arrived. He was treated transported to a hospital and died upon arrival.

An autopsy has been ordered and will be performed later today.

Texas Rangers are investigating. The officer involved in the shooting is on administrative leave pending the completion of the investigation.

