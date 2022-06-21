Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting near Lindale

(MGN)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office reports an officer-involved shooting occurred near Lindale.

Tuesday at approximately 1:30 a.m., a woman called the Smith County Sheriff’s Office saying her daughter’s boyfriend was breaking into her daughter’s home. She said her daughter lived near the school in Lindale.

The sheriff’s office and Lindale police responded to a home in the 16,000 block of County Road 4100 near Lindale. It was reported at that time that the caller’s daughter had locked her boyfriend out of the house and he was attempting to break into the residence through a window.

The caller’s daughter texted her mother the boyfriend had kicked in the bedroom door where she was hiding with her two small children. The sheriff’s office reports he assaulted her and attempted to take her phone.

Lindale police arrived first and were advised the boyfriend was still inside the residence with a two-year-old child.

At 2:13 a.m. law enforcement determined he had a pistol in his hand, shortly after deputies notified dispatch shots had been fired and the actor was down.

Officers attempted lifesaving measures until EMS arrived. He was treated transported to a hospital and died upon arrival.

An autopsy has been ordered and will be performed later today.

Texas Rangers are investigating. The officer involved in the shooting is on administrative leave pending the completion of the investigation.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eddie's Restaurant
‘Restaurant Impossible’ air date set featuring Shreveport eatery
Everette Jackson, 21, went missing after he was swept away in rough waters while tubing with...
Body of 21-year-old Raceland man found after being swept away in Idaho river
Body found of Dallas man who fell into the lake on June 19.
Body of man who drowned at Wright Patman Lake found
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or...
Man shot in chest while sitting on porch; police investigating
Officers at the scene say it happened just before noon near the intersection of Martin Luther...
2 taken to hospital following shooting, car crash in Texarkana

Latest News

Smith County commissioners hear concerns over lack of animal control funding, manpower
Smith County commissioners hear concerns over lack of animal control funding, manpower
GETTING ANSWERS: How do I know if I qualify for student loan forgiveness?
At nineteen years old, Blake Brewer was on a family vacation in Hawaii when one of the best...
Man turns tragedy into mission to help 1,000,000 dads write legacy letters
NOLA crime statistics
Crime victims say they are considering leaving New Orleans
Graffiti Plagued facility
Mayor Cantrell vows crackdown at former naval complex in Bywater