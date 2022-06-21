Suspect allegedly involved in Texarkana shooting arrested

Texarkana, Ark. (KSLA) - Police arrested a man assumed to be involved in a drive-by shooting, and car crash.

Trenkale Brunson, 29 years of age has been arrested by the Texarkana Police Department (TPD) on June 20 at 8:30 p.m.

Brunson allegedly shot at another vehicle on 300 block of MLK Boulevard, the vehicle veered off and crashed into a home. The driver and passenger of the vehicle were both taken to a local hospital. When they arrived the driver was pronounced dead. Their identities have not been released.

Authorities began a search for the suspect and considered him armed and dangerous.

The charges Brunson is facing are murder in the 1st degree, possession of a firearm by certain persons, and unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle.

