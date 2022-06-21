Polls open for Arkansas’ primary runoff election

ARKANSAS (KSLA) - Voters head out to the polls on Tuesday, June 21, for Arkansas’ primary runoff election.

Major races on the ballot include sheriff in Miller and Lafayette counties, a county judge race in Howard County and assessor in Columbia County.

There were no state runoffs in this election.

Polls close at 7:30 p.m. Click here tonight to see results as they come in.

