Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Polls open for Arkansas’ primary runoff election

(123rf.com)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARKANSAS (KSLA) - Voters head out to the polls on Tuesday, June 21, for Arkansas’ primary runoff election.

Major races on the ballot include sheriff in Miller and Lafayette counties, a county judge race in Howard County and assessor in Columbia County.

There were no state runoffs in this election.

Polls close at 7:30 p.m. Click here tonight to see results as they come in.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eddie's Restaurant
‘Restaurant Impossible’ air date set featuring Shreveport eatery
Everette Jackson, 21, went missing after he was swept away in rough waters while tubing with...
Body of 21-year-old Raceland man found after being swept away in Idaho river
Body found of Dallas man who fell into the lake on June 19.
Body of man who drowned at Wright Patman Lake found
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or...
Man shot in chest while sitting on porch; police investigating
Officers at the scene say it happened just before noon near the intersection of Martin Luther...
2 taken to hospital following shooting, car crash in Texarkana

Latest News

Man from Latierra street shooting found guilty
Caddo man convicted of manslaughter
The man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest and pronounced dead at the...
Man dead after being shot; suspect arrested during traffic stop
Car crashes into a house during shooting, Texarkana, Ark.
Texarkana MLK shooting
A developer plans to make apartments as well as office, retail and restaurant space out of the...
Developer to convert former Rubenstein’s department store into apartments
Barksdale airman arrested for allegedly distributing child porn