Polls open for Arkansas’ primary runoff election
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ARKANSAS (KSLA) - Voters head out to the polls on Tuesday, June 21, for Arkansas’ primary runoff election.
Major races on the ballot include sheriff in Miller and Lafayette counties, a county judge race in Howard County and assessor in Columbia County.
There were no state runoffs in this election.
Polls close at 7:30 p.m. Click here tonight to see results as they come in.
