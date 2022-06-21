Getting Answers
Police arrest man accused of deadly shooting on Thomas Delpit Drive

Thomas Delpit Suspect
Thomas Delpit Suspect(wafb)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested a man accused of shooting and killing Jeffery Follins, 50.

Donald Stevenson, 63, is charged with second-degree murder and illegal use of weapons.

According to BRPD, the shooting happened in the 2700 block of Thomas Delpit Drive around 8:20 p.m. on Thursday, June 16.

Police say Follins was found suffering from gunshot wounds and later died at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

