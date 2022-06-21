Police arrest man accused of deadly shooting on Thomas Delpit Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested a man accused of shooting and killing Jeffery Follins, 50.

Donald Stevenson, 63, is charged with second-degree murder and illegal use of weapons.

According to BRPD, the shooting happened in the 2700 block of Thomas Delpit Drive around 8:20 p.m. on Thursday, June 16.

Police say Follins was found suffering from gunshot wounds and later died at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.