New home for women & children opens in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A new women and children’s home is set to open on Tuesday, June 21.

Shreveport pastor of the Kingdom of God Ministries and director of the SuperMen for Christ nonprofit, Quasean Nicholson, announced the opening at a press conference at 1 p.m.

The home will be known as the Kingdom House Women and Children’s Home.

“We’re so excited, grateful to God, and we’re ready to serve the women and children of Northwest Louisiana through the Kingdom House. We are eager to assist in providing a place for hope, faith, refuge, and rehabilitation to the most vital, important groups of people in our society, women and children, who sometimes are often overlooked or may feel abandoned while being presented with life challenges,” said Nicholson.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.