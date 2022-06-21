Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Father's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Motorist dies after being pursued by law officer

The driver stopped and exited his vehicle then ran into woods, where he was found unresponsive
(MGN)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KSLA) — An autopsy has been ordered to help determine why a motorist died after being pursued by a sheriff’s deputy.

Authorities have identified the deceased as Cedrick Loud, age unavailable.

It was about 11:40 p.m. Saturday, June 18 when a deputy on patrol on U.S. Highway 371 clocked a white GMC Yukon as traveling at 70 mph in a 55-mph zone and gave chase.

Loud drove south into Ringgold.

“At Blount and Tucker, the vehicle left the roadway and made several circles in a vacant lot,” says a Facebook post by the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office. “The vehicle then traveled back onto Tucker Street and turned onto Bobo Street, which is a dead-end. The driver Loud stopped the vehicle, exited and fled on foot into the woods. After backup arrived, Loud was found to be unresponsive approximately 100 feet into the woods.”

CPR was administered then Ward 4&5 ambulance personnel continued CPR for about 30 minutes more. A medical doctor from Minden Medical Center “decided to end the resuscitative efforts at approximately 12:12 a.m.” Sunday, June 19.

Bienville Parish Coroner Don Smith observed no signs of injuries to Loud’s body, the Sheriff’s Office reports. And a female passenger in Loud’s vehicle was taken to an emergency room in Coushatta for possible back and neck injuries she claimed were “caused by the off-road incident during the pursuit.”

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eddie's Restaurant
‘Restaurant Impossible’ air date set featuring Shreveport eatery
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300. Or contact...
3 injured in shooting in Shreveport; suspect sought
Everette Jackson, 21, went missing after he was swept away in rough waters while tubing with...
Body of 21-year-old Raceland man found after being swept away in Idaho river
The scene where the Natchitoches Police Department says Dave Bigford crashed his vehicle in...
UPDATE: Natchitoches police say murder, kidnapping suspect has died
Officers began their investigation at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 19 at a home in the 3600 block...
Man dead, woman injured in Texarkana stabbing; son charged

Latest News

(File photo)
Caddo man convicted of manslaughter
Little River farmer donates corn to a local food bank.
Farmer donates 2 acres of corn to food bank
City of Shreveport opens cooling centers Monday, June 20
WANTED: Trenkale Martinez Brunson, 29, of Texarkana, Ark., one count each of first-degree...
Man wounded in shooting in Texarkana dies; police identify suspected gunman