Motorist dies after being pursued by law officer

BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KSLA) — An autopsy has been ordered to help determine why a motorist died after being pursued by a sheriff’s deputy.

Authorities have identified the deceased as Cedrick Loud, age unavailable.

It was about 11:40 p.m. Saturday, June 18 when a deputy on patrol on U.S. Highway 371 clocked a white GMC Yukon as traveling at 70 mph in a 55-mph zone and gave chase.

Loud drove south into Ringgold.

“At Blount and Tucker, the vehicle left the roadway and made several circles in a vacant lot,” says a Facebook post by the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office. “The vehicle then traveled back onto Tucker Street and turned onto Bobo Street, which is a dead-end. The driver Loud stopped the vehicle, exited and fled on foot into the woods. After backup arrived, Loud was found to be unresponsive approximately 100 feet into the woods.”

CPR was administered then Ward 4&5 ambulance personnel continued CPR for about 30 minutes more. A medical doctor from Minden Medical Center “decided to end the resuscitative efforts at approximately 12:12 a.m.” Sunday, June 19.

Bienville Parish Coroner Don Smith observed no signs of injuries to Loud’s body, the Sheriff’s Office reports. And a female passenger in Loud’s vehicle was taken to an emergency room in Coushatta for possible back and neck injuries she claimed were “caused by the off-road incident during the pursuit.”

