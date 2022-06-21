Getting Answers
Man wounded in shooting in Texarkana dies; police identify suspected gunman

Suspect considered armed and dangerous; he’s wanted on murder, firearms charges
WANTED: Trenkale Martinez Brunson, 29, of Texarkana, Ark., one count each of first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by certain persons and unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle.(Source: Texarkana, Ark., Police Department)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — A man wounded in a shooting involving two vehicles in Texarkana, Ark., has died.

And now police say they have identified a suspect in connection with the gunfire Monday, June 20 that also led to a car crashing into a house.

It was about noon when officers responded to the shooting in the 300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and the 700 block of Laurel Street.

They found a dark-colored sedan crashed into a residence in the 300 block of MLK Boulevard. The driver appeared to be the victim of a gunshot wound. There also was a female passenger, age unavailable, who was injured, possibly from the crash.

Both were taken to a local hospital, where the car’s driver was pronounced dead. Their identities have not been released.

Now detectives say they have a warrant to arrest 29-year-old Trenkale Martinez Brunson, of Texarkana, Ark., on one count each of first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by certain persons and unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle.

Authorities say he is considered to be armed and dangerous. They urge anyone with any information about him or the shooting to call 911, police’s criminal investigation division at (903) 798-3130 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at (903) 798-7867.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

