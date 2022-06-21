Man dead after being shot; suspect arrested during traffic stop

ARCADIA, La. (KSLA) - A suspect has been arrested after allegedly shooting and killing someone.

The Arcadia Police Department (APD) and the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office (BPSO) responded to reports of a shooting on Cable Street in Arcadia on June 19. When deputies arrived, they found the gunshot victim, Roderick Torrel Davis, in critical condition. Deputies began to perform CPR on the victim until EMS arrived on the scene. EMS located a large gunshot wound in Davis’ chest and proceeded to transfer Davis to a local hospital. Upon arrival, Davis was declared deceased.

During the investigation, deputies discovered a possible suspect, Randy Donell Mangham.

Later that night, APD arrested Mangham during a traffic stop on U.S. 80.

Bienville Parish Coroner Don Smith ruled Davis’ death to be a homicide. Mangham was booked into the Bienville Parish Jail on a second-degree homicide charge with no bond set.

BPSO investigators are conducting a follow-up investigation.

