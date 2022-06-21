Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Father's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Man dead after being shot; suspect arrested during traffic stop

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 4:50 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARCADIA, La. (KSLA) - A suspect has been arrested after allegedly shooting and killing someone.

The Arcadia Police Department (APD) and the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office (BPSO) responded to reports of a shooting on Cable Street in Arcadia on June 19. When deputies arrived, they found the gunshot victim, Roderick Torrel Davis, in critical condition. Deputies began to perform CPR on the victim until EMS arrived on the scene. EMS located a large gunshot wound in Davis’ chest and proceeded to transfer Davis to a local hospital. Upon arrival, Davis was declared deceased.

During the investigation, deputies discovered a possible suspect, Randy Donell Mangham.

Later that night, APD arrested Mangham during a traffic stop on U.S. 80.

Bienville Parish Coroner Don Smith ruled Davis’ death to be a homicide. Mangham was booked into the Bienville Parish Jail on a second-degree homicide charge with no bond set.

BPSO investigators are conducting a follow-up investigation.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eddie's Restaurant
‘Restaurant Impossible’ air date set featuring Shreveport eatery
Everette Jackson, 21, went missing after he was swept away in rough waters while tubing with...
Body of 21-year-old Raceland man found after being swept away in Idaho river
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or...
Man shot in chest while sitting on porch; police investigating
Body found of Dallas man who fell into the lake on June 19.
Body of man who drowned at Wright Patman Lake found
Officers at the scene say it happened just before noon near the intersection of Martin Luther...
2 taken to hospital following shooting, car crash in Texarkana

Latest News

Man from Latierra street shooting found guilty
Latierra street manslaughter charge Latroy Smirth Jr.
The man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest and pronounced dead at the...
Cable street shooting in Arcadia, La.
Car crashes into a house during shooting, Texarkana, Ark.
Texarkana MLK shooting
(File photo)
Caddo man convicted of manslaughter