Man convicted of numerous felonies since ‘08 sentenced to life in prison

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A man who has been found guilty of a number of felonies dating back to 2008 will now spend the rest of his life in prison, the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office reports.

Tobias Williams, 33, was found guilty of aggravated flight from an officer back in December of 2021; he was sentenced Monday, June 20, 2022 to life in prison. He will serve this sentence without the benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence. District Judge Chris Victory passed the sentence.

Prosecutors noted Williams has an extensive criminal history, including several prior convictions for aggravated felony offenses.

The DA’s office says Williams’ first felony conviction was back in 2008 for illegal possession of stolen things. Then in 2010, Williams was arrested for two more felonies (aggravated battery and illegal possession of stolen firearms), to which he pleaded guilty in 2016. Then in 2018, he was arrested for aggravated flight from an officer; a jury unanimously found him guilty as charged on Dec. 14, 2021.

During Williams’ sentencing hearing, Judge Victory noted it was clear that Williams had not acknowledged the serious nature of his actions since he continued to commit felonies.

