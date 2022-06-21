Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Father's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Man convicted of numerous felonies since ‘08 sentenced to life in prison

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(USAF / Joshua Magbanua)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 4:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A man who has been found guilty of a number of felonies dating back to 2008 will now spend the rest of his life in prison, the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office reports.

Tobias Williams, 33, was found guilty of aggravated flight from an officer back in December of 2021; he was sentenced Monday, June 20, 2022 to life in prison. He will serve this sentence without the benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence. District Judge Chris Victory passed the sentence.

Prosecutors noted Williams has an extensive criminal history, including several prior convictions for aggravated felony offenses.

The DA’s office says Williams’ first felony conviction was back in 2008 for illegal possession of stolen things. Then in 2010, Williams was arrested for two more felonies (aggravated battery and illegal possession of stolen firearms), to which he pleaded guilty in 2016. Then in 2018, he was arrested for aggravated flight from an officer; a jury unanimously found him guilty as charged on Dec. 14, 2021.

During Williams’ sentencing hearing, Judge Victory noted it was clear that Williams had not acknowledged the serious nature of his actions since he continued to commit felonies.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eddie's Restaurant
‘Restaurant Impossible’ air date set featuring Shreveport eatery
Everette Jackson, 21, went missing after he was swept away in rough waters while tubing with...
Body of 21-year-old Raceland man found after being swept away in Idaho river
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or...
Man shot in chest while sitting on porch; police investigating
Body found of Dallas man who fell into the lake on June 19.
Body of man who drowned at Wright Patman Lake found
Officers at the scene say it happened just before noon near the intersection of Martin Luther...
2 taken to hospital following shooting, car crash in Texarkana

Latest News

Man from Latierra street shooting found guilty
Latierra street manslaughter charge Latroy Smirth Jr.
The man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest and pronounced dead at the...
Cable street shooting in Arcadia, La.
Car crashes into a house during shooting, Texarkana, Ark.
Texarkana MLK shooting
Roderick Torrel Davis was found suffering from gunshot wound after reports of a shooting.
Man dead after being shot; suspect arrested during traffic stop
(File photo)
Caddo man convicted of manslaughter