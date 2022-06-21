Getting Answers
Interim city marshal sworn in after body of Charlie Caldwell Jr. recovered from Gulf of Mexico

His body was found in the Gulf by a kayaker
Chief Deputy James Jefferson will serve as interim marshal for the City of Shreveport after the...
Chief Deputy James Jefferson will serve as interim marshal for the City of Shreveport after the body of the man who previously held the position, Charlie Caldwell Jr., was recovered from the Gulf of Mexico.(Shreveport City Marshal's Office)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The chief deputy of the Shreveport City Marshal’s Office has been sworn in as the interim marshal after the previous marshal’s body was recovered from the Gulf of Mexico.

On Monday, June 20, Chief Deputy James Jefferson was sworn in to fill Charlie Caldwell Jr.’s position as city marshal. Jefferson says he plans to have a news conference at a later date to give an official statement, and to update to public on when services will be held for Caldwell.

Caldwell’s body was found in the Gulf by a kayaker. On Saturday, June 18, he was positively identified. Caldwell had gone missing after he fell off a boat near Destin, Fla. the evening of Thursday, June 16. He was reportedly not wearing a life jacket.

