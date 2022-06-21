I-20 W shutdown due to concrete spill

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -

UPDATE: The interstate was reopened just before 12 p.m.

Drivers will need to avoid a portion of I-20 for the time being due to a spill in the roadway.

The Bossier City Police Department says as of about 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, June 21, I-20 W is shutdown between DiamondJacks Boulevard and Benton Road. Traffic is being diverted off the interstate at the Old Minden Road exit. The closure is due to a concrete spill in the roadway.

Crews work to clean up a concrete spill on I-20 W in Bossier City between DiamondJacks Boulevard and Benton Road. (KSLA)

Police officials are working with the Louisiana Department of Transportation to reopen the interstate.

