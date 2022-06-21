I-20 W shutdown due to concrete spill
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -
UPDATE: The interstate was reopened just before 12 p.m.
Drivers will need to avoid a portion of I-20 for the time being due to a spill in the roadway.
The Bossier City Police Department says as of about 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, June 21, I-20 W is shutdown between DiamondJacks Boulevard and Benton Road. Traffic is being diverted off the interstate at the Old Minden Road exit. The closure is due to a concrete spill in the roadway.
Police officials are working with the Louisiana Department of Transportation to reopen the interstate.
