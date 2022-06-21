Home invasion results in suspect shot

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - A battered woman shot a home invader who broke into her home.

Natchitoches Police Department (NPD) received a call reporting a home invasion on June 20, at 9:45 a.m. on the 900 block of Sixth Street. Upon arrival, officers located the suspect, Brandon Bernstine, 33 years of age, with a gunshot wound in his hand. Bernstine was transported to a local hospital for further treatment.

During their investigation, officers learned that the suspect had broken into the victim’s home and assaulted her. The victim was then able to retrieve a shotgun and fired one shot that hit Bernstine in the hand.

Brandon Bernstine was arrested for Home Invasion and Remaining on Places after being Forbidden. He was placed in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.

No information is available about the condition of the victim.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.