Extreme heat continues as Summer officially begins

(KSLA) - Temperatures are staying super hot for the foreseeable future! Now we can blame it on Summer since the Summer Solstice officially took place Tuesday morning.

Happy Summer! We officially had the Summer Solstice take place at 4:13AM Tuesday morning. So in the northern hemisphere, it is Summer, while the southern hemisphere is in Winter. This is because the sun’s most direct rays are now over the Tropic of Cancer in the northern hemisphere, so we get more daylight hours and hotter temperatures. The opposite is true for the southern hemisphere. This is the longest day of the year for us, and so daylight hours will start to slowly but surely get shorter and shorter.

This evening will be hot, of course. There may be one or two showers, but nothing to require an umbrella. Temperatures will be in the 90s until after sunset, then will remain in the 80s. Feels-like temperatures will still be a bit higher.

Overnight, the temperature will cool down a little more but will still be very muggy by sunrise in the morning. Temperatures will cool down to only the lower to mid 70s. There should not be much cloud cover, and no chance of rain during the night.

Wednesday will be another hot day with temperatures up to the upper 90s. Some locations may get as high as 100 in the afternoon. There will be plenty of humidity as well making it quite uncomfortable. The day will start out with lots of sunshine, but a few clouds will build up in the afternoon. There may also be a couple convective showers that pop up later in the afternoon. So I have a 20% chance of rain for the day.

Thursday should go back to dry weather with essentially no chance of rain. The payoff is that the humidity will be slightly lower. However, make no mistake about it; it will still be blazing hot! Temperatures will likely reach up to the triple digits without the humidity. Once you factor it in, it will feel more like 105-108. Heat advisories could be issued for the day.

Friday will be more of the same from Thursday. Very hot with little to no rain. Temperatures are expected to surpass the 100 degree mark with some humidity. Therefore, it will feel like 105-108 again. Remember to stay hydrated in this heat. Especially if you do any sort of physical activity outside in the heat. So, if you are going to the Red River Balloon Rally, be extra cautious on the heat and drink lots of water.

This weekend will still be very hot with little to no rain expected. Temperatures will still be above average and reach up to the triple digits. More heat advisories could be issued. Be weary of the heat if you are spending time outdoors like mowing the grass. There will be lots of sunshine with a few small clouds, so it will at least be pretty.

There is a sign of life early next week. Monday and Tuesday will be slightly cooler. Highs will be in the mid 90s. Still hot, yes, but at least we’re not talking triple digits! There could also be a few showers that pop up both days. So we will watch the potential for that. It won’t rain everywhere, but anything we get will be helpful.

Quick tropical update, we are still quiet. There is no chance of development within the next 5 days in the Atlantic basin. Just as a warning though, we are heading into the part of the season when things ramp up at any moment. The Gulf of Mexico is already very warm setting up for rapid intensification whenever a system heads that way. We will of course be watching the tropics closely and will First Alert you when something pop up.

Have a great rest of the week and stay cool!

