Developer to convert former Rubenstein’s department store into apartments

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A developer is making apartments out of two downtown Shreveport buildings where people from throughout the ArkLaTex once shopped.

Isaiah Lee, of Leeson Real Estate Investing, and city officials announced the Rubenstein Project during a news conference Tuesday morning at 517-519 Milam St.

Plans call for the 107-year-old Rubenstein’s building and the 115-year-old Lanford Building to be converted into three dozen apartments accompanied by retail, restaurant and office space.

Rubenstein’s, billed as the “Shopping Center of the Ark-La-Tex,” opened in 1927 in the center of Shreveport’s downtown business district. It offered clothing, shoes and a variety of household items until it closed in 1987.

Ever since, the two Milam Street buildings that make up the former Rubenstein’s primarily have been used for storage.

“The two buildings that make up the former Rubenstein Department Store are in rough shape and need a lot of love,” Liz Swaine, executive director of the Downtown Shreveport Development Corp., said in a statement about the Rubenstein Project.

“But even though they are challenged, they have amazing potential to bring new life to this important part of the Central Business District.”

In 2019, the Rubenstein buildings were donated to the DSDC, a nonprofit that works to improve and develop Shreveport’s urban core. Swaine said the organization has a history of directly repurposing buildings such as 416 Cotton St., 708 Texas St., 617 Texas St. and 221 Texas St. or working with partners to bring vacant downtown buildings back to life. That’s where Lee comes in.

Tune in this evening as KSLA News 12′s Jade Myers tells us more about the developer and his plans for the historic spaces.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.