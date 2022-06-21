Dangerous heat expected the rest of the week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy official start of summer! After the toasty but relatively comfortable start to the week Monday we are tracking rising temperatures as well as humidity for your Tuesday as the upper level ridge continues to dominate the south and will continue to do so the rest of the work week. High temperatures will be around or over the 100 degree mark for the foreseeable future with no real chance for rain outside of an isolated convective shower or two. This will likely be one of the hottest weeks we have seen in quite some time across the region, and some very toasty conditions are expected when the Red River Balloon Rally kicks off on Friday with temperatures at the start likely over the 100 degree mark.

We are tracking rising temperatures Tuesday, a trend that will continue the rest of the week for the ArkLaTex. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning you’ll notice the humidity beginning to creep up for the region as we are seeing temperatures in the 70s this morning all across the ArkLaTex. Much like yesterday temperatures will quickly skyrocket as we go through the day and highs this afternoon will be in the upper 90s to around the 100 degree mark. There is a small chance that we could see a couple of convective showers or storms flare up during afternoon bringing temporary relief to a lucky few.

As we go through the rest of the work to the Red River Balloon Rally we are tracking stifling heat on the way for the region. High temperatures will consistently be either around or over 100 degrees with the potential for near record highs as well making Heat Advisories increasingly likely the closer we get to the weekend. But the hotter it gets the potential for any isolated relief will actually be going down for the region. So if you do plan on heading to the Red River Balloon Rally Friday or Saturday, making sure you have plenty of water will be essential.

Heading into the weekend we are tracking more incredible heat on the way for the region. High temperatures both Saturday and Sunday look to continue the heat streak with highs that will be right around the 100 degree mark. More Heat Advisories should be expected over the weekend as well, and please make sure you are minding your exposure out in this intense heat and humidity as ‘feels-like’ temperatures will likely continue to hover around or in excess of 105 degrees.

In the meantime, and the rest of the week, make sure you are working to stay cool! Have a great Tuesday!

