Caddo man convicted of manslaughter

He faces up to 40 years in prison for fatally shooting a man while 4 were playing with a rifle
(File photo)
(File photo)(KWTX)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Shreveport man faces up to 40 years in prison for fatally shooting a man while the two and two other men were playing with an assault-style rifle.

A Caddo District Court judge found 21-year-old LaTroy Derez Smith Jr. guilty of manslaughter Monday, June 20 in connection with the death of 18-year-old Dayton DeShawn Washington, the Caddo district attorney’s office reports.

The shooting occurred Oct. 27, 2019, in an apartment in the 6100 block of LaTierra Street in Shreveport.

“The men, self-described as friends, were fascinated by the rifle and passed it to one another,” says a statement from the prosecutor’s office.

“Smith was pointing the rifle at one of the other men and pulled the trigger, at which point the weapon discharged. Smith claimed he turned at the sound of one of the other men’s voices and, distracted, accidentally pointed the gun at the deceased ... .”

District Judge Donald E. Hathaway Jr. heard six witnesses, including one eyewitness, as well as Smith’s recorded confession before returning his verdict of guilty as charged.

Smith is scheduled to be sentenced June 29. The sentence for manslaughter is imprisonment at hard labor for up to 40 years.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

