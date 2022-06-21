Barksdale airman arrested for allegedly distributing child porn

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, an airmen for Barksdale Air Force Base has been arrested for allegedly distributing “disturbing” child sexual abuse images.

Matthew Daigle, 23, was arrested after an investigation. Detectives obtained and executed a search warrant for his home, where they seized his electronic devices. Those devices will undergo a digital forensic examination to determine if more images are stored on them.

Daigle was taken to the detective’s office and interviewed. Detectives say he was cooperative and confessed to distributing the pornographic images. He was charged with two counts of distributing pornography involving juveniles and booked into Bossier Max. His bond has yet to be set.

This case remains under investigation. If you have any information on this crime, or any crimes against children, please contact BSO at (318) 965-2203.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.