171 arrests made in multi-parish violent crime enforcement operation

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Louisiana State Police has reported that 171 arrests have been made in a violent crime enforcement operation, which was spread out across Grant, Natchitoches and Rapides Parishes.

LSP said the goal of this operation was to detect, identify and apprehend individuals involved in various types of criminal activity including, but not limited to, weapons violations, violent crime, possession of stolen property and possession/distribution of illicit drugs.

There were 278 total charges. Of the 278 charges, there were 140 drug charges, 28 weapon charges, 57 other felony charges, 38 misdemeanor charges and 15 probation violations. Additionally, there were 55 traffic citations issued, 107 drug seizures, four currency seizures and four search warrants executed. Thirty-one illegally possessed firearms were seized. There was a seizure of six pounds of methamphetamine, two gallons of PCP, over 3,400 dosage units of ecstasy, over 200 grams of fentanyl, over 1,500 prescription pills and over two pounds of marijuana. Finally, there was a seizure of over $5,000 in drug-related currency.

The operation was conducted by the Central Louisiana Violent Crime Abatement Team, which was comprised of: Louisiana State Police, Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF), Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), Louisiana Probation and Parole, Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office, Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office, Pineville Police Department, Alexandria Police Department, Natchitoches City Police Department, Lecompte Police Department, Ball Police Department, Boyce Police Department, Glenmora Police Department, Woodworth Police Department, Alexandria City Marshal’s Office, Pineville City Marshal’s Office and Louisiana National Guard.

