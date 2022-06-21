Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

171 arrests made in multi-parish violent crime enforcement operation

(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Louisiana State Police has reported that 171 arrests have been made in a violent crime enforcement operation, which was spread out across Grant, Natchitoches and Rapides Parishes.

LSP said the goal of this operation was to detect, identify and apprehend individuals involved in various types of criminal activity including, but not limited to, weapons violations, violent crime, possession of stolen property and possession/distribution of illicit drugs.

There were 278 total charges. Of the 278 charges, there were 140 drug charges, 28 weapon charges, 57 other felony charges, 38 misdemeanor charges and 15 probation violations. Additionally, there were 55 traffic citations issued, 107 drug seizures, four currency seizures and four search warrants executed. Thirty-one illegally possessed firearms were seized. There was a seizure of six pounds of methamphetamine, two gallons of PCP, over 3,400 dosage units of ecstasy, over 200 grams of fentanyl, over 1,500 prescription pills and over two pounds of marijuana. Finally, there was a seizure of over $5,000 in drug-related currency.

The operation was conducted by the Central Louisiana Violent Crime Abatement Team, which was comprised of: Louisiana State Police, Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF), Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), Louisiana Probation and Parole, Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office, Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office, Pineville Police Department, Alexandria Police Department, Natchitoches City Police Department, Lecompte Police Department, Ball Police Department, Boyce Police Department, Glenmora Police Department, Woodworth Police Department, Alexandria City Marshal’s Office, Pineville City Marshal’s Office and Louisiana National Guard.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eddie's Restaurant
‘Restaurant Impossible’ air date set featuring Shreveport eatery
Everette Jackson, 21, went missing after he was swept away in rough waters while tubing with...
Body of 21-year-old Raceland man found after being swept away in Idaho river
Body found of Dallas man who fell into the lake on June 19.
Body of man who drowned at Wright Patman Lake found
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or...
Man shot in chest while sitting on porch; police investigating
Officers at the scene say it happened just before noon near the intersection of Martin Luther...
2 taken to hospital following shooting, car crash in Texarkana

Latest News

Tips to take care of your vehicle’s air conditioner during hot weather
Here's how to make sure your vehicle's air conditioner is working properly
Barksdale airman accused of distributing child pornography
Barksdale airman accused of distributing child pornography
Man from Latierra street shooting found guilty
Caddo man convicted of manslaughter