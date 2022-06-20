SPD: Looking for suspects of church van vandalization

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two suspects caught on camera may be involved in the vandalization of church property.

The Shreveport Police Department(SPD) is asking for help finding two suspects. On May 10, 2022, the two males allegedly have been observed shooting at the van owned by a local church on the 800 block of Pine Hill.

If you have information that could be helpful in solving this case, please contact Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300 #3.

If you would like to supply information and stay anonymous contact Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373. Remember Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name.

