Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Father's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

SPD: Looking for suspects of church van vandalization

The windows on the van were shot out
Suspects in the church van shooting on Pine Hill.
Suspects in the church van shooting on Pine Hill.(KSLA)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two suspects caught on camera may be involved in the vandalization of church property.

The Shreveport Police Department(SPD) is asking for help finding two suspects. On May 10, 2022, the two males allegedly have been observed shooting at the van owned by a local church on the 800 block of Pine Hill.

Caption

If you have information that could be helpful in solving this case, please contact Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300 #3.

If you would like to supply information and stay anonymous contact Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373. Remember Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300. Or contact...
3 injured in shooting in Shreveport; suspect sought
Eddie's Restaurant
‘Restaurant Impossible’ air date set featuring Shreveport eatery
Officers began their investigation at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 19 at a home in the 3600 block...
Man dead, woman injured in Texarkana stabbing; son charged
The scene where the Natchitoches Police Department says Dave Bigford crashed his vehicle in...
UPDATE: Natchitoches police say murder, kidnapping suspect has died
Everette Jackson, 21, went missing after he was swept away in rough waters while tubing with...
Body of 21-year-old Raceland man found after being swept away in Idaho river

Latest News

Body found of Dallas man who fell into the lake on June 19.
Body of man who drowned at Wright Patman Lake found
The body was recovered the morning of June 20
Wright Patman Lake Drowning
SPD: Looking for suspects.
Church Van Vandal
‘It’s beyond crazy.’ This post-pandemic wedding season is seeing more couples than ever
Watching Your Wallet: Saving money for wedding season