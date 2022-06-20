Getting Answers
Red River Rally takes off on June 24

Your next weekend getaway: Shreveport-Bossier summer festival season kicks off Memorial Day...
The event will kick off on Friday, June 24 at the Brookshire Grocery Arena, 2000 Brookshire Arena Drive and will bost live entertainment, food, retail vendors and fireworks.
By Alex Onken
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Red River Rally is about to take off again in Shreveport-Bossier.

The event will kick off on Friday, June 24 at the Brookshire Grocery Arena, 2000 Brookshire Arena Drive. and will bost live entertainment, food, retail vendors and fireworks.

Gates will open at 5 p.m. on Friday.

Tap or click here for the full schedule of events.

