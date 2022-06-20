Getting Answers
Officials identify woman fatally struck by vehicle in Baton Rouge

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 11:58 AM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office has identified a female who was hit and killed by a vehicle on Thursday, May 19.

According to the coroner’s office, they responded to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital on May 19 to investigate the death of a woman who was hit by a vehicle in the 3900 block of Plank Road near the intersection of Mohican Street.

Family members have identified the woman as Kiyana Baskin.

Family members identify woman who was hit by vehicle.
Family members identify woman who was hit by vehicle.(Officials)

Baskin is just 20 years old.

Officials state that through investigative efforts including fingerprint comparison, and extensive canvassing of the area they have not been able to identify her.

The coroner’s office states that witnesses in the area of Plank and Mohican indicated that this female had been seen in the area for several weeks, but no one could provide her name. There have been reports of her dancing or standing in the roadways in this area, so there is a possibility that she faced some emotional challenges based on witness observations.

The victim is an African American female, estimated to be between 20-30 years old, she has no gray hair, has no tattoos, and each ear is pierced only once. No obvious, significant scars are visible.

