Officials identify woman fatally struck by vehicle in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office has identified a female who was hit and killed by a vehicle on Thursday, May 19.

According to the coroner’s office, they responded to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital on May 19 to investigate the death of a woman who was hit by a vehicle in the 3900 block of Plank Road near the intersection of Mohican Street.

Family members have identified the woman as Kiyana Baskin.

Baskin is just 20 years old.

The coroner’s office states that witnesses in the area of Plank and Mohican indicated that this female had been seen in the area for several weeks, but no one could provide her name. There have been reports of her dancing or standing in the roadways in this area, so there is a possibility that she faced some emotional challenges based on witness observations.

