Near to above 100 degrees likely through the weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Summer will officially begin on Tuesday with very summer-like heat on the way. Triple digits are expected in the coming days with little in the way of rain to provide relief. The heat may ease slightly by the start of next week and rain chances look a little better, but no significant cool downs or precipitation appear to be on the way anytime soon.

We’ll stay hot heading into this evening with temperatures remain in the 90s through sunset. Overnight expect to see mostly clear skies with temperatures gradually falling back into the low to mid 70s by Tuesday morning.

Mostly sunny and very hot conditions are back on Tuesday. Temperatures will quickly climb into the 90s by midday and peak during the afternoon in the upper 90s to low 100s. It will feel a little hotter with the humidity, with peak heat index readings up to 105. A stray shower or storm may pop up, but any rain should be very limited in coverage.

More of the same is on the way for the rest of the week. Morning lows will be in the mid to upper 70s with afternoon highs in the upper 90s to low 100s. Heat index readings may top 105 again later in the week with heat advisories a possibility. Rain chances will stay slim to none across the area.

We’ll stay in the triple digits for the upcoming weekend with only a slight chance of rain on Sunday. Some relief is possible early next week as a cold front nudges into the area. Don’t expect big relief, but the temperatures may settle back into the mid to upper 90s and a slight drop in the humidity is possible. Rain chances may increase, but any showers or storms are likely to remain isolated in nature.

Have a great rest of your Monday!

