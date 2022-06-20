Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Father's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Natchitoches police investigating homicide, suspect pursuit leads to ditch crash in Rapides Parish

The scene where the Natchitoches Police Department says Dave Bigford crashed his vehicle in...
The scene where the Natchitoches Police Department says Dave Bigford crashed his vehicle in Rapides Parish following a chase with authorities on June 19, 2022.(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday, June 19, on North Melrose Avenue.

Around 2:13 p.m., officers responded to a report of gunshots in the 100 block of North Melrose Avenue. They found LaDarious Scott, 22, of Winnfield, at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds. Scott was pronounced dead as a result of his injuries.

NPD said investigators at the scene learned that the suspect, Dave Bigford, 24, of Mount Olive, North Carolina, forced his girlfriend into a vehicle at gunpoint and fled the scene before officers arrived.

Vernon Parish law enforcement located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop that led to a lengthy chase. During the chase, NPD said Bigford’s girlfriend jumped free from the vehicle in Alexandria.

NPD said Bigford eventually crashed his vehicle into a ditch in Rapides Parish. He was found with a single self-inflicted gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital.

Bigford is charged with second-degree murder and aggravated kidnapping.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of Charlie Caldwell Jr. was recovered from the Gulf of Mexico on the morning of...
Body of missing Shreveport city marshal found in Gulf of Mexico
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300. Or contact...
3 injured in shooting in Shreveport; suspect sought
Officers began their investigation at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 19 at a home in the 3600 block...
Man dead, woman injured in Texarkana stabbing; son charged
Shreveport church holds Juneteenth block party
Bossier Maximum Security Facility in Plain Dealing.
2 men arrested for alleged sexual contact with juvenile

Latest News

Man dead, woman injured in Texarkana stabbing; son charged
Man dead, woman injured in Texarkana stabbing; son charged
3 injured in shooting in Shreveport; suspect sought
3 injured in shooting in Shreveport; suspect sought
Shreveport city marshal's body recovered from Gulf of Mexico
Shreveport city marshal's body recovered from Gulf of Mexico
Eddie's Restaurant
‘Restaurant Impossible’ air date set featuring Shreveport eatery