Natchitoches police investigating homicide, suspect pursuit leads to ditch crash in Rapides Parish

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday, June 19, on North Melrose Avenue.

Around 2:13 p.m., officers responded to a report of gunshots in the 100 block of North Melrose Avenue. They found LaDarious Scott, 22, of Winnfield, at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds. Scott was pronounced dead as a result of his injuries.

NPD said investigators at the scene learned that the suspect, Dave Bigford, 24, of Mount Olive, North Carolina, forced his girlfriend into a vehicle at gunpoint and fled the scene before officers arrived.

Vernon Parish law enforcement located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop that led to a lengthy chase. During the chase, NPD said Bigford’s girlfriend jumped free from the vehicle in Alexandria.

NPD said Bigford eventually crashed his vehicle into a ditch in Rapides Parish. He was found with a single self-inflicted gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital.

Bigford is charged with second-degree murder and aggravated kidnapping.

