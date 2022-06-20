Getting Answers
Man shot in chest while sitting on porch; police investigating

The victim is 70-years-old.
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group's website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.(MGN)
By Alex Onken and Cody Jennings
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 5:54 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is recovering after being shot early Monday morning.

Officers got the call at 12:15 a.m to the 3700 block of Sumner Street.

A man in his 70s was sitting on his front porch and heard a single shot fired from a passing vehicle. He was struck in the chest.

SFD crews brought him to a Shreveport hospital. The injury is not life-threatening.

The Shreveport Police Department is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

