Louisiana Department of Health supports COVID-19 vaccines for young kids

Of the 21 kids who have died from COVID-19, nine of them were under the age of 5, Louisiana...
Of the 21 kids who have died from COVID-19, nine of them were under the age of 5, Louisiana health official says. (Gray TV file photo)(wsaw)
By Destinee Patterson
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
(KSLA) — Monday, June 20, the Louisiana Department of Health held a virtual technical briefing.

This comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines over the weekend for children ages 6 months to 5 years old.

During the briefing, Dr. Joseph Kanter, state health officer for the state health department, said Louisiana is in its sixth surge. However, he noted, “on average, people are not getting very sick.”

He also said more people are taking at-home tests, making the case counts appear lower than they actually are.

Kanter said of the 21 kids who have died from COVID-19, nine of them were under the age of 5.

In a statement Saturday, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky said, “Together, with science leading the charge, we have taken another important step forward in our nation’s fight against COVID-19. We know millions of parents and caregivers are eager to get their young children vaccinated; and with today’s decision, they can. I encourage parents and caregivers with questions to talk to their doctor, nurse or local pharmacist to learn more about the benefits of vaccinations and the importance of protecting their children by getting them vaccinated.”

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, the Moderna vaccine will require two doses for kids 6 months to 5 years old. Pfizer will require three doses for kids 6 months to 4 years old.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

