Hottest week of the year ahead

By Andrew Brightman
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 5:05 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a fantastic weekend trying to stay cool in the stifling heat! As we kick off a new week we are tracking the most intense heat we have seen so far in 2022 as the massive ridge of high pressure continues to build in over the central portion of the United States. High temperatures throughout the week will be hovering right around the 100 degree mark with the potential to surpass the century mark at some points during the week. With all the heat there is little potential for rain with the region staying essentially dry all week. There is really no hope for a cold front until the early to middle part of next week.

After a day of relatively muted humidity on Monday we are tracking the return of potentially dangerous heat Tuesday.(KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning make sure you dress very comfortably as we tracking scorching weather to start the week. Temperatures this morning are actually on the cooler side compared to what we will see in the mornings later this week due to the somewhat muted humidity we have to start the week. High temperatures this afternoon in the ample sunshine with be very hot with high temperatures that will be right around the 100 degree mark. Please make sure you are drinking plenty of water today.

As we go through the work week we are tracking temperatures that will continue to hold around the 100 degree mark all week long. This will be due to the upper level ridge across the center part of the country that keep our pattern very hot and dry. While there will be some passing clouds from day to day, rain chances continue to look very sparse all week long. Heat Advisories throughout the week are looking increasingly likely.

Looking ahead to the weekend we are expecting most continued heat and humidity on the way for the region. High temperatures will hover right around the 100 degree mark with ‘feels-like’ temperatures that will probably be between 105 and 110 degrees. So any weekend plans need to factor in drinking plenty of water and ample breaks out of the borderline dangerous heat that will continue for the region.

In the meantime, do what you can to stay cool this week! Have a great Monday and week!

