Drowning reported on Wright Patman Lake

WRIGHT PATMAN LAKE, Texas (KSLA) — Authorities say there’s been a drowning on Wright Patman Lake.

The victim is a passenger on a personal watercraft who was not wearing a personal flotation device, they added.

Responding to the drowning Sunday, June 19 are Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens along with Cass County and Bowie County first responders.

“This is an ongoing investigation and we will update as information comes available. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s family and friends,” says a statement from authorities.

